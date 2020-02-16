Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 396,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 270,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 102,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period.

RPG stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,647. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.89 and a 1 year high of $135.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

