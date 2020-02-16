Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 83,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,043 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 76,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.90. 16,002,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,781,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $144.25 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

