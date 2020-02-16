Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will post sales of $504.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.40 million and the lowest is $498.60 million. Rev Group posted sales of $518.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rev Group.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REVG. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 83,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,498. Rev Group has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $642.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Rev Group news, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,779,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after purchasing an additional 784,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 582,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 346,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

