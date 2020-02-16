Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Steel Dynamics worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,103.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 441,355 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 481,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,350,000 after purchasing an additional 380,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $28.44 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

