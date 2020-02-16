Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.98 Million Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $19,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $110.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $112.06. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

