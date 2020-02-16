Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.35 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,126 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $20,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.42.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $130.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.