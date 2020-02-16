Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

