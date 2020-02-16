Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,972 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,972 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of XPO Logistics worth $18,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

XPO stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $95.20. 1,142,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $96.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

