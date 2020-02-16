RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.22

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.26. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands.

RIBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of RiceBran Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,649,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,311,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent Robert Rystrom bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,737 shares in the company, valued at $348,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,300,000 shares of company stock worth $4,125,000. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIBT. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 200,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 50,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Grain Co. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 10,649,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

