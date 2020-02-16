Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 318.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,791 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.13% of Liberty Global worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 271.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 44.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,669 shares. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

