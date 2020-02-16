Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 16,401 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 92.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.97. 1,424,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $117.03 and a 12 month high of $166.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.46.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

