Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,573 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.53% of Brighthouse Financial worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 115,081 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 415,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. 1,278,738 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHF shares. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

