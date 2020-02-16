Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,573 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.53% of Brighthouse Financial worth $22,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,527,000 after buying an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after buying an additional 115,081 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 415,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. 1,278,738 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.95. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $48.25.
Several equities research analysts have commented on BHF shares. ValuEngine lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
Further Reading: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.