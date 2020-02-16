Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.38% of Portland General Electric worth $18,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,412,000 after buying an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 430.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,456,000 after buying an additional 884,736 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 969,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,452,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 817,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,627,000 after buying an additional 196,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,313 shares. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.