Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $18.21 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after buying an additional 147,186 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 25,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,419 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,246 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,482 shares of company stock worth $21,762,271. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

