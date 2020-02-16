Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 22,077 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,432 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.89. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

