Robert S. Birch Buys 25,000 Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,722,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $6.51 on Friday. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.