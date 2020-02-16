Robert W. Baird Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $50.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.80.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,681,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after buying an additional 1,051,495 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,524,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,826,000 after buying an additional 870,683 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after buying an additional 430,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4,043.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 378,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,408,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after buying an additional 332,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.