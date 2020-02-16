Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 260,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $200.68. The stock had a trading volume of 454,958 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.92 and a 200 day moving average of $180.01. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $27,486.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,894. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

