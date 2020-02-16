Roger Keith Modder Sells 2,427 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Keith Modder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Virtusa alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00.

VRTU stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRTU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,305,000 after buying an additional 201,912 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtusa by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 200,700 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Virtusa by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,165,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 183,318 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 143,368 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtusa by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 138,858 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.