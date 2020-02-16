Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.74. Roku has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $176.55.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $265,491.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $800,143.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

