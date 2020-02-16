Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

ROKU stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. Roku has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $176.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,294.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $49,365.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

