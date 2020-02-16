Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

Get Roku alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.48.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74. Roku has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,664 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $265,491.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,081 shares of company stock worth $30,803,764 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $1,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.