Roth Capital Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shopify from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $470.11.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $531.22 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $173.71 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after purchasing an additional 146,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,770,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Shopify by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the period. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

