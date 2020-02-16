Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 8.1% in January

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,696 shares. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

