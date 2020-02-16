Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Up 8.1% in January

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 887,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,696 shares. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.
