Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 162.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,737,560 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

