Royce & Associates LP Acquires 80,478 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.31% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 31.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 31.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.81. 88,534 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

