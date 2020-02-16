Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 11.23% of Synalloy worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 423,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 182,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,864.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,004.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,549.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,695 shares of company stock worth $158,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

SYNL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 36,766 shares of the stock were exchanged. Synalloy Co. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

