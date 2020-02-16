Royce & Associates LP Purchases 137,900 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.38% of Stewart Information Services worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 5,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

Shares of STC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. 82,222 shares of the stock were exchanged. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

