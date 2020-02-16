Royce & Associates LP Raises Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,994 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.09% of James River Group worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $584,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The stock had a trading volume of 95,753 shares. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JRVR. ValuEngine lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

