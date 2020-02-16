Royce & Associates LP Sells 10,234 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $4,446,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 22.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $311,770.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,253 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,204. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

