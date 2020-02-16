Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.17% of QAD worth $12,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QAD by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the third quarter valued at $2,853,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QAD by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,849,631.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $97,080.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,270,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,270,411.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,569 shares of company stock worth $2,470,651. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QADA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti raised their price target on QAD from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

QADA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 37,520 shares of the company traded hands. QAD Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

