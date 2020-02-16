Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Kornit Digital worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 109,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 58,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 27.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRNT. ValuEngine cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

KRNT opened at $44.34 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $45.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

