Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,586,729 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTS. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $44.49.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Fortis from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

