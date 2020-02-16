Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Neogen worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after buying an additional 160,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 159.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $1,305,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,105 shares in the company, valued at $13,062,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $161,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,533.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,757 shares of company stock worth $12,117,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $72.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

