Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Shares of GBT opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.52. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,022 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.