Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 343,947 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 98.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,947 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.88% of KLX Energy Services worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 540,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in KLX Energy Services by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 84,715 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KLXE. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts purchased 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,047.44. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 255,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,745.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 872,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $3.34 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

