Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 103,633 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,633 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.81% of Luxfer worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXFR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth $2,547,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,658,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,423,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

