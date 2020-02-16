Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 188,413 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,413 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

Shares of BIP opened at $55.45 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.538 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.