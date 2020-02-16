Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Sabre has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,655.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,513 shares of company stock valued at $960,035. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Sabre by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Sabre by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Sabre by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Sabre by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

