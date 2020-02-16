Safe Market Capitalization Hits $11.07 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $114,824.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00005426 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.01115316 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00043935 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00211756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00070430 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

