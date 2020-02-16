SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $576,674.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $576,674.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.95 or 0.01175651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00043915 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00015098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00216159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007862 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00069878 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004813 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.