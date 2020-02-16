salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. salesforce.com posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,779,248 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $189.95 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $192.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

