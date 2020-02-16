salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.95 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $192.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.49.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $27,394.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

