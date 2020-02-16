salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $101,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,589.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $166,185.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,323.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 470,128 shares of company stock worth $79,779,248. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.95. 3,598,651 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $160.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

