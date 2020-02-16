Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SMM opened at $7.25 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, CEO Gregory Allen Reid sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

