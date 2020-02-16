Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 3,395 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. 29,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

