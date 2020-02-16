Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of RWX stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

