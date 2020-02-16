Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.60. 1,895,729 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

