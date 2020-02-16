Sandy Spring Bank Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,470,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,162,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 293,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,070,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,331 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,992,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,978,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.22.

MMC stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.78. 1,214,236 shares of the stock were exchanged. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $119.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

