Sandy Spring Bank Has $278,000 Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,087,000 after acquiring an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 454,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,398,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,121 shares. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.43.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

